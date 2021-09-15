Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 905,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after buying an additional 574,217 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

