Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $200,453,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Clorox by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

