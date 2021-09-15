Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 47.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,147.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.