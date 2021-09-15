Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,388,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.