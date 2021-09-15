Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

DPZ opened at $506.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,436 shares of company stock worth $37,157,679. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

