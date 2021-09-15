Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

