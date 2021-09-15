Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,822.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 236,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.