Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,084 shares of company stock worth $9,626,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

