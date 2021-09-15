Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

