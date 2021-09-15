Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average is $194.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

