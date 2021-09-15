Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.