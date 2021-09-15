Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

