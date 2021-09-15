Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,255 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.