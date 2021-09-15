Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $412.00

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.36), with a volume of 14380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 397.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -0.45%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

