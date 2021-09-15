SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. 17,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,807. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

