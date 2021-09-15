SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 73,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,208. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

