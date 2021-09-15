SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.09. 10,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,647. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

