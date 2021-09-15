ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Down 1%

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75). 72,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 70,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCS. Peel Hunt upped their target price on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 453.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.26 million and a PE ratio of 8.90.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

