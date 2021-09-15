Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Raised by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,211 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 656,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 292,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,015. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

