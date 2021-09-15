Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 359.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

