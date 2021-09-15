Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Keers Buys 8 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Richard Keers purchased 5 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,641 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £182.05 ($237.85).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,801 ($49.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,692.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,594.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of £10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. Schroders plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,873 ($50.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

SDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

