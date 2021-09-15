Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.02.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

