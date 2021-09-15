Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $531.27

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €531.27 ($625.02) and traded as high as €592.80 ($697.41). Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €565.00 ($664.71), with a volume of 89,703 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €531.27 and a 200 day moving average of €463.99.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SRT3)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.