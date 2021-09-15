Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

SZG stock opened at €31.06 ($36.54) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

