Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,747,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

