Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 218.1% in August

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of TORVF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,682. Saint Jean Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

