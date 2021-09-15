Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 218.1% in August

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of TORVF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,682. Saint Jean Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile
