Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.49

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of research firms have commented on SFSHF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

