Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,297 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 82.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

