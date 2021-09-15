Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.55 million, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.