Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:NABL opened at $14.30 on Monday. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

