Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Short Interest Update

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 582.9% from the August 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ROCR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,661,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,024,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

