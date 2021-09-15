Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 210.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,113 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.