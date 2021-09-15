Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

TRV stock opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.63.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

