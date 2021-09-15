Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 195,843 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14,904.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,843 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Continental Resources worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $8,587,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.81.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

