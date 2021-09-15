Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

VYM opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

