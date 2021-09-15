Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,212 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,880,000 after acquiring an additional 549,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 186.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

