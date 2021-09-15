Rock Creek Group LP Has $77,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

