Rock Creek Group LP Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 46,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 147,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 94,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

