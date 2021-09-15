Robert W. Baird Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $80.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $741,873. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

