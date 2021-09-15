Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 9,859 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morphic stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Morphic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 1,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Morphic by 146,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

