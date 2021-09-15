River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 268,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,897,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.