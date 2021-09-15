River Road Asset Management LLC Takes $12.50 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 131.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 110,901 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 226.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

