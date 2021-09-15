River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Evolution Petroleum worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

