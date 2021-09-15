River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magna International by 4,740.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 125.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 305,722 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

