Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.30

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 21889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSKD. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

