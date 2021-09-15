Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to report $37.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $40.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $770,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,809.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $144.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $159.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. 54,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,993. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 13,738 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,439 shares of company stock valued at $881,662. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

