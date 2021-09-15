Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 418.83 ($5.47) on Wednesday. Ricardo has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company has a market capitalization of £260.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.99.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

