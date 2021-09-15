Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.