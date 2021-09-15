Rhumbline Advisers Invests $6.21 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $587,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.