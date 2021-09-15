Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Shutterstock worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,860 shares of company stock valued at $19,116,247. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

